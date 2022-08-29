Mass wedding ceremony for people with disability organised in Udaipur
Fifty couples tied knots at a mass wedding ceremony organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan here on Monday for people with disability. People from states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, besides Rajasthan, took part in mass wedding event, he added.
- Country:
- India
Fifty couples tied knots at a mass wedding ceremony organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan here on Monday for people with disability. All marriage ceremonies were performed with Hindu rituals.
Industries and Devasthan Minister Shakuntala Rawat in a video message blessed the newly-married couples with a healthy, prosperous, and happy life.
Prashant Agarwal, the president of the sansthan, said that many couples who were too poor to afford a surgery, underwent free disability corrective surgery at the sansthan's hospital.
They were also given job-oriented training with a view to make them self-reliant and help them rehabilitate back into society, he said.
There were some couples which had one of the partners with no disability, Agarwal said. People from states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, besides Rajasthan, took part in mass wedding event, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narayan Seva
- Uttar Pradesh
- Hindu
- Shakuntala Rawat
- Sansthan
- Rajasthan
- Gujarat
- Bihar
- Devasthan
ALSO READ
Gujarat polls: AAP takes ‘page’ out of BJP book in its bid to breach saffron citadel
Al Najah-IV: 13-day Indo-Oman joint military exercise concludes in Rajasthan
Minority votes a major attraction for ‘secular’ parties in poll-bound Gujarat
Rajasthan: Two ISI suspects held from Pali and Bhilwara for espionage
Rajasthan MLA Devnani recalls how his grandfather started life afresh after moving to India in 1947