Left Menu

Mass wedding ceremony for people with disability organised in Udaipur

Fifty couples tied knots at a mass wedding ceremony organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan here on Monday for people with disability. People from states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, besides Rajasthan, took part in mass wedding event, he added.

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:38 IST
Mass wedding ceremony for people with disability organised in Udaipur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fifty couples tied knots at a mass wedding ceremony organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan here on Monday for people with disability. All marriage ceremonies were performed with Hindu rituals.

Industries and Devasthan Minister Shakuntala Rawat in a video message blessed the newly-married couples with a healthy, prosperous, and happy life.

Prashant Agarwal, the president of the sansthan, said that many couples who were too poor to afford a surgery, underwent free disability corrective surgery at the sansthan's hospital.

They were also given job-oriented training with a view to make them self-reliant and help them rehabilitate back into society, he said.

There were some couples which had one of the partners with no disability, Agarwal said. People from states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, besides Rajasthan, took part in mass wedding event, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022