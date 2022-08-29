Mass wedding ceremony for people with disability organised in Udaipur

Fifty couples tied knots at a mass wedding ceremony organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan here on Monday for people with disability. All marriage ceremonies were performed with Hindu rituals.

Industries and Devasthan Minister Shakuntala Rawat in a video message blessed the newly-married couples with a healthy, prosperous, and happy life.

Prashant Agarwal, the president of the sansthan, said that many couples who were too poor to afford a surgery, underwent free disability corrective surgery at the sansthan's hospital.

They were also given job-oriented training with a view to make them self-reliant and help them rehabilitate back into society, he said.

There were some couples which had one of the partners with no disability, Agarwal said. People from states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, besides Rajasthan, took part in mass wedding event, he added.

