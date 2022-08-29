Left Menu

Haryana: Parivar Pehchan Patra data provided to depts

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 23:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The data collected for the Haryana government's ambitious Parivar Pehchan Patra will be used to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach people and has been provided to various departments, an official statement said.

The statement said the data has been divided into categories age-wise and assigned to the departments.

''In line with the commitment of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to uplift every family of society as well as to uplift the economic status of the last person standing in the queue, the state government has prepared a comprehensive action plan''" it said.

''Under this, education, health, all-round development and welfare of every citizen will be ensured with emphasis on security, self-respect and self-reliance. For this, the data of citizens collected in the Parivar Pehchan Patra has been divided into age-wise categories and the responsibility of each category has been assigned to a department,'' said the statement.

Each department will keep a complete record of the benefits of all schemes and services according to age group, education, health and employment, it said.

