JNU rector resigns after protests by ABVP

Rector had orchestrated deadly attacks on students demanding their fellowship, harassed female colleagues and was involved in running NGOs illegally, ABVP state media convenor Ambuj said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Jawaharlal Nehru University Rector Ajay Kumar Dubey has resigned after a series of protest against him by the RSS-affiliated ABVP. "Prof. Ajay Kumar Dubey has resigned from the post of Rector of the University and the same has been accepted by the competent authority with immediate effect," an official circular dated August 29 read.

A section of teachers and students had levelled allegations of corruption against Dubey and were demanding his resignation.

The ABVP has been staging protests for the last several days against him.

"JNU Rector has resigned. Rector had orchestrated deadly attacks on students demanding their fellowship, harassed female colleagues and was involved in running NGOs illegally," ABVP state media convenor Ambuj said.

