Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves special Yoga Commission

A non-government person working in the field of yoga will be nominated by the state government as the MPYC chairman while the chairman ex-officio of the Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan will be the vice-chairman of the Yoga Commission, the official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-08-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 18:43 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved to set up State Yoga Commission with the objective to provide a healthy lifestyle to people and promote this ancient practice.

A government official said the commission will conduct its activities through the state-run Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan while its administrative control will be under the School Education Department. ''In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state cabinet gave nod to the formation of the Madhya Pradesh Yoga Commission (MPYC) to provide a healthy lifestyle for every citizen of the state,'' the official said. A non-government person working in the field of yoga will be nominated by the state government as the MPYC chairman while the chairman (ex-officio) of the Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan will be the vice-chairman of the Yoga Commission, the official said. Besides, five persons having experience in the field of yoga nominated by the state government will be non-government members. Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan's director will act as ex-officio secretary of the Yoga Commission, he said. The MPYC will be registered under the Societies Act. Representatives of Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary of School Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, AYUSH, Medical Education, Social Justice, Sports and Youth Welfare, Tribal Affairs and Scheduled Caste Development and Backward Classes Minority Welfare Department will serve as official members of the Commission. Chouhan announced the constitution of a Yoga Commission on International Yoga Day in June.

The tenure of the body will be for five years.

