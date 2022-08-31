Left Menu

Two-day 'Chintan Shivir' to improve functioning of AIIMS across country to begin Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 17:01 IST
Two-day 'Chintan Shivir' to improve functioning of AIIMS across country to begin Thursday
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) aimed at improving the functioning of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country will begin on Thursday here, official sources said on Wednesday.

The experts and stakeholders will hold deliberations aimed at developing institutional practices and mechanisms to make facilities available at ease to the patients, they said.

As part of the 'Vision: AIIMS @2030', all individual AIIMS will strive to be centres of excellence (CoE) in identified speciality, super-speciality, teaching, learning, research and patient care, the sources said.

The Chintan Shivir will be attended by all directors and other experts and doctors from various AIIMS and other central medical colleges, they said.

Besides AIIMS Delhi, six new AIIMS -- Bihar (Patna), Chhattisgarh (Raipur), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Rajasthan (Jodhpur) and Uttarakhand (Rishikesh) -- were approved in phase 1 of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and are fully functional.

Out of the 16 AIIMS established between 2015 and 2022, MBBS classes and outpatient department services have been started in 10 institutes, while only MBBS classes have been started in another two. The remaining four institutes are at different stages of development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022