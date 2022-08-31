Two-day 'Chintan Shivir' to improve functioning of AIIMS across country to begin Thursday

In a first, a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming session) aimed at improving the functioning of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across the country will begin on Thursday here, official sources said on Wednesday.

The experts and stakeholders will hold deliberations aimed at developing institutional practices and mechanisms to make facilities available at ease to the patients, they said.

As part of the 'Vision: AIIMS @2030', all individual AIIMS will strive to be centres of excellence (CoE) in identified speciality, super-speciality, teaching, learning, research and patient care, the sources said.

The Chintan Shivir will be attended by all directors and other experts and doctors from various AIIMS and other central medical colleges, they said.

Besides AIIMS Delhi, six new AIIMS -- Bihar (Patna), Chhattisgarh (Raipur), Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal), Odisha (Bhubaneswar), Rajasthan (Jodhpur) and Uttarakhand (Rishikesh) -- were approved in phase 1 of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and are fully functional.

Out of the 16 AIIMS established between 2015 and 2022, MBBS classes and outpatient department services have been started in 10 institutes, while only MBBS classes have been started in another two. The remaining four institutes are at different stages of development.

