Chhattisgarh CM urges striking government employees to resume work

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:09 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday appealed to the striking government employees and officers to return to work, saying because of their stir common people are facing inconvenience.

Baghel said his government continues to be employee-friendly and was committed to the welfare of its staffers.

Sections of state government employees and officers are on an indefinite strike since last week to press for their demand of 34 per cent dearness allowance (DA) and a hike in house rent allowance (HRA).

Due to the strike, people are facing inconvenience and government works related to common citizens are getting affected. Therefore, Baghel has made an appeal to all protesting employees to withdraw their agitation and rejoin duty, said an officer of the government's public relations department.

In his appeal, the CM said the state government was always committed to the welfare of its employees and restoration of the old pension scheme for them was an example of that commitment, he said.

Considering the financial resources of the state, the government has taken certain decisions in the interest of workers and will keep taking such steps in the future as well, the officer said.

The state government has come to know several officials and workers taking part in the indefinite strike are considering returning to work and adequate security will be provided to them if they rejoin duty, said the officer, adding an order in this regard was issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

As per the order, if protesting officials and workers return to their respective duties by September 1 and September 2, the strike period will be approved as leave and their payment will be released, the officer said.

Earlier, the GAD had issued a directive to district collectors and heads of various departments, asking them to take disciplinary action against the striking employees as per a circular of the department issued on April 10, 2006.

The circular states that if employees go on mass leave without prior approval or stage a strike, salaries will not be payable for the period of their absence from office and that period will be treated as ''break-in-service''.

State government employees and officers are on an indefinite strike since August 22. A federation representing them had staged a five-day strike from July 25 demanding a hike in DA and HRA.

The state government on August 16 had announced a 6 per cent hike in the DA, taking the total to 28 per cent.

Not satisfied with the decision, state employees and officials went on indefinite strike on August 22 seeking 34 per cent DA and HRA as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

