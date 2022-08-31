Left Menu

Vasudha Gupta is new DG News, AIR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 20:42 IST
Vasudha Gupta is new DG News, AIR
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Indian Information Service officer Vasudha Gupta was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the news services division of All India Radio.

Gupta, who was director general in the Press Information Bureau, assumed charge of her new post immediately.

All India Radio Director General N Venudhar Reddy superannuated on Wednesday.

A 1989-batch officer, Gupta has served in various capacities in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in her over 32-year career. Rajesh Malhotra, Director General in the Press Information Bureau (PIB), was promoted to the rank of Principal Director General.

Malhotra will continue to look after the publicity works of the finance ministry in the PIB.

Gupta played a key role in implementing the communication strategies of the government during the COVID-19 pandemic and also helmed the fact-checking unit to curb misinformation about the viral outbreak.

Gupta earned her degree in law from the Chaudhary Charan Singh University and later was awarded M.Phil degree by the Delhi School of Economics.

She did her PhD in Banking and Financial Support services from the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi.

Gupta had done stints in All India Radio and was instrumental in automation of the newsroom for regional news units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022