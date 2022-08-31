U'khand: 3-tier panchayat polls in Haridwar to be held on Sep 26

The three-tier panchayat polls in Haridwar district will be held on September 26, officials said on Wednesday.

A notification to this effect was issued by the secretary of Panchayati Raj Department here.

The filing of nominations will begin on September 6 and go on till September 8. From September 9 to 11, scrutiny will take place and September 12 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations, they said.

The results will be announced on September 28, officials said.

