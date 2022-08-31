Left Menu

U'khand: 3-tier panchayat polls in Haridwar to be held on Sep 26

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-08-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 21:07 IST
U'khand: 3-tier panchayat polls in Haridwar to be held on Sep 26
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The three-tier panchayat polls in Haridwar district will be held on September 26, officials said on Wednesday.

A notification to this effect was issued by the secretary of Panchayati Raj Department here.

The filing of nominations will begin on September 6 and go on till September 8. From September 9 to 11, scrutiny will take place and September 12 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations, they said.

The results will be announced on September 28, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

