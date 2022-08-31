Left Menu

IIT-Hyderabad student found dead on campus

A student of IIT-Hyderabad student was found dead in a suspected case of suicide on the campus of the institute, police said on Wednesday.The police said they received information at 11.30 AM today. The incident may have happened on Tuesday night, they said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-08-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 21:29 IST
IIT-Hyderabad student found dead on campus
  • Country:
  • India

A student of IIT-Hyderabad student was found dead in a suspected case of suicide on the campus of the institute, police said on Wednesday.

The police said they received information at 11.30 AM today. The incident may have happened on Tuesday night, they said. The 25-year-old second year MTech (smart mobility) student allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in his room where only he was staying, the police said. The reason for the extreme step was not known immediately, they said.

A case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) was registered on a complaint by a hostel staff member, they said adding that the deceased was a native of Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022