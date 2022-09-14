VP Dhankhar exhorts IAS officers to work with dedication for improvement in delivery of services

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday called upon IAS officers to work with dedication for improvement in the delivery of services and grievance redressal to citizens, while maintaining the principle of anonymity.

In a statement, the Vice President's Secretariat said 175 IAS officers of the 2020 batch posted as assistant secretaries in various ministries called on Dhankhar at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, along with Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) Secretary S Radha Chauhan and other senior officials.

Addressing the officers, Dhankhar said that as civil servants, "you owe your highest allegiance to the Constitution and must always strive to preserve and uphold the rights guaranteed under it. Attracting attention to oneself or taking political positions must be avoided at all costs.'' The vice president advised the officers to remember that ''today's citizen aspires to have a voice in the processes of policy formulation and implementation''.

He suggested that a civil servant's empathetic attitude towards the common citizens determines their satisfaction from government services. He called upon the officers to become ''role models in this 'attitude-changing mission' of the government''.

Interacting with the officers, Dhankhar observed that the batch has diverse educational backgrounds such as engineering, medicine, management, law and arts, and suggested that they utilise their educational background to innovate and deliver high quality outputs in governance.

The vice president also noted with pleasure that the batch comprised a significant number of women IAS officers and noted that "it is an encouraging development that women are now leading in all fields, including administration and governance''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)