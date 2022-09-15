WB SSC scam: CBI searches at 6 locations in Delhi, Kolkata
- Country:
- India
The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Delhi and Kolkata at the premises of a software company in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam, officials said.
It is alleged that records were manipulated to favour candidates in the appointment of teachers which has brought the role of the company under scanner, they said.
The CBI on May 18 had filed an FIR against the then West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikary and his daughter Ankita Adhikary on the directions of Calcutta High Court in connection with a case of alleged illegal appointment of his daughter as a teacher in a state government-aided school, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
