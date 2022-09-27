Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 13th FICCI Global Skills Summit 2022

27-09-2022
Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also added that for our economy to be more productive and robust, we must make our workforce more productive. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)
  • India

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated and addressed the 13th FICCI Global Skills Summit 2022 on the theme of "Education to Employability - Making It Happen." in New Delhi, today.

He said that our country is blessed with a demographic dividend. Education and skills have to play an important role in converting our demographic dividend into a transformative powerhouse.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also added that for our economy to be more productive and robust, we must make our workforce more productive. Simplification of labour laws and initiatives like apprenticeship will go a long way in making our workforce more vibrant.

Further, he added that from academic bank of credit to the upcoming digital university, we are taking a number of initiatives and undertaking policy reforms to make our education and skills ecosystem more vibrant.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan also called for building a stronger academia-industry-policymaker connect and work with a collective approach to drive further transformation in the education and skills sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)

