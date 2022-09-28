Students enrolling in DU have to mandatorily register in Academic Bank of Credit

Every student enrolling in Delhi University this year onwards will have to ''mandatorily'' register in the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) portal that contains the information of credits earned by individual students, varsity officials said.

The ABC is a virtual storehouse for records of academic credits secured by a student.

Addressing a webinar, Professor K Ratnabali, Dean of Academic Activities and Projects, informed about the benefits of ABC, saying this provides credit mobility which can help a student to redeem credit that he or she has earned in different universities to get a certificate diploma and degree accordingly.

This was the second public awareness webinar for undergraduate admissions.

''Every student who is going to enrol from academic session 2022-23 has to mandatorily register into the Academic Bank of Credit portal. Once you create an account in the academic portal, it is like having a bank account. Whenever you pass a course, four credits will be deposited into your credit account,'' Ratnabali said.

''Similarly, if you are doing any other additional courses where credit mobility is possible. You can take advantage of it. If you look at the ABC portal there are many universities where there is credit. You can redeem those credits and thereafter award a certificate diploma and degree accordingly,'' Ratnabali added.

In the webinar, university officials explained the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) that is being adopted by the varsity from this year onward. The UGCF is meant to bring about a systemic change in the higher education system in the university and align itself with the National Education Policy 2020, Ratnabali said.

''While making the UCGF we have incorporated several features of NEP which are so fundamental and relevant for higher education in the university,'' the professor added.

The UGCF includes two features of the NEP -- the multidisciplinary approach and the multiple entries and exit scheme (MEES). ''Under the MEES, students can exit at the end of an academic year with a degree. The draft offers a total of 176 credits. The students need to earn a minimum of 50 per cent credits in a discipline to get a four-year undergraduate degree with a major in that discipline,'' she said.

