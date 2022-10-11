Left Menu

SGPC to set up international Sikh advisory board

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided to establish an international Sikh advisory board, which will have representatives from different countries.This board will make efforts to resolve issues and grievances of Sikhs living in foreign countries and support local gurdwara management committees in preaching the Sikh faith.This decision was taken in the SGPCs executive committee meeting held here under the leadership of its president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 23:02 IST
SGPC to set up international Sikh advisory board
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SGPCAmritsar)
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided to establish an international Sikh advisory board, which will have representatives from different countries.

This board will make efforts to resolve issues and grievances of Sikhs living in foreign countries and support local gurdwara management committees in preaching the Sikh faith.

This decision was taken in the SGPC's executive committee meeting held here under the leadership of its president Harjinder Singh Dhami. During this meeting, an approval was also given to establish sub-offices of the Sikh body in different countries.

After the meeting, Dhami said a number of Sikhs are living across the world and this trend is accelerating. In view of this, the SGPC will establish an international Sikh advisory board.

He said the SGPC will also establish its offices in different countries for direct and easy contact with community members.

He said in the past, the SGPC had started this process in Yuba City of the United States of America, which will be expedited and necessary action will be taken to establish sub-offices in other countries as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global
4
Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022