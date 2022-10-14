Left Menu

Dutch crown princess Amalia under heightened security

Dutch Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia is under heightened security due to concern that she could be targeted by criminals, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Thursday, citing her parents. "She can hardly leave the house," ANP quoted Queen Maxima as saying during a state visit to Sweden with her husband King Willem-Alexander.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-10-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 00:06 IST
Dutch crown princess Amalia under heightened security
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia is under heightened security due to concern that she could be targeted by criminals, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Thursday, citing her parents.

"She can hardly leave the house," ANP quoted Queen Maxima as saying during a state visit to Sweden with her husband King Willem-Alexander. Amalia, 18, heir to the Dutch throne, began studying at the University of Amsterdam last month and had moved into an apartment in Amsterdam, but the royal couple now said concerns for her safety have forced her to move back to Huis ten Bosch royal palace in The Hague.

Last month, several Dutch media outlets reported that the princess, whose formal title is Princess of Orange, was under heightened security due to fears that criminal gangs may target her for kidnapping or an attack. Dutch police and the country's secret service have declined to discuss security arrangements around the Royal House.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday evening said he could not specify the details of the threats. Princess Amalia started her politics and economics degree last month and was living in rented accommodation she shared with several other students in Amsterdam before she has had to move back home.

"This is terrible news, for her in the first place," Rutte told reporters. "Everyone involved is doing everything possible to make sure she is safe." "The consequences are very difficult for her," ANP quoted Maxima as saying. "There is no student life for her like others have."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022