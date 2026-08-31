€100 Million EIB Loan Backs Elekta’s Next Wave of Precision Cancer Care

The European Investment Bank is providing Swedish medical-technology company Elekta AB with a loan of up to €100 million, giving the company fresh financial support to develop more accurate and efficient treatments for cancer and neurological conditions. The funding will cover as much as half of Elekta's planned €200 million research programme for 2026–2029, with most of the work taking place in Sweden and the Netherlands.

Developing More Precise Treatments for Serious Diseases

Stockholm-based Elekta creates radiotherapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy systems used to treat brain tumours, breast cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer and essential tremor. More than 2 million patients receive treatment through its radiotherapy technologies every year, showing how improvements made inside its laboratories can directly affect cancer care in hospitals around the world.

The new research programme will support the development of treatment systems capable of targeting tumours and other diseased tissue with greater precision while limiting unnecessary radiation exposure to healthy areas. This work carries particular importance for tumours located close to sensitive organs, where doctors must balance the need for an effective dose with the risk of damaging surrounding tissue.

Smarter Software Could Help Hospitals Treat More Patients

A large part of Elekta's investment will focus on the software that healthcare teams use to plan treatments, manage clinical workflows and deliver radiation accurately. Better digital tools could reduce repetitive tasks, give medical professionals clearer treatment information and help busy hospitals use their equipment more efficiently without lowering standards of care.

Cancer services face rising pressure as patient numbers increase and healthcare providers struggle with staff shortages, limited treatment capacity and complex clinical demands. Elekta Chief Financial Officer Klara Eiritz said the financing gives the company greater flexibility to continue investing in innovations that improve clinical results, operational efficiency and the overall patient experience.

The research also covers new radiotherapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy platforms designed to support different forms of precision treatment. Radiotherapy uses controlled radiation to destroy cancer cells, radiosurgery delivers highly focused doses without a traditional surgical incision, and brachytherapy places a radiation source inside or close to the tumour, allowing doctors to concentrate treatment in a carefully defined area.

European Financing Supports Medical Innovation at Home

Elekta sells its products in more than 120 countries, operates in around 40 nations and employs approximately 4,000 people. Keeping much of its upcoming research in Sweden and the Netherlands will strengthen Europe's medical-technology sector while supporting specialist jobs, scientific knowledge and the development of advanced healthcare equipment within the region.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said Europe must ensure that its world-leading medical-technology companies can keep investing and innovating locally. He described the financing as support for a new generation of cancer and neurological treatments, connecting Elekta's research plans with Europe's wider need for stronger healthcare systems and globally competitive technology businesses.

The loan forms part of the EIB Group's TechEU programme, which supports European investment in strategic technologies and innovation. It also contributes to European Union priorities covering health research, industrial competitiveness and advanced medical technology, while giving Elekta the resources to turn clinical and engineering research into treatments that could reach millions of patients.