PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 01-11-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 18:19 IST
UP: Youth’s body exhumed over suspicion of murder
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A month after a 22-year-old was buried following his death by hanging, his body was exhumed and sent for a post-mortem on Tuesday over suspicion of foul play, police said.

Adil, a resident of Mahmand Gali locality, was found hanging on September 16 and his family members had performed the last rites without informing the police, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

The parents of the youth had already died and he lived in a joint family with his uncles who had performed his last rites, he said.

City magistrate Ashish Kumar Singh told PTI that recently the maternal aunt of the deceased, Ruby gave a complaint to the District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh alleging Adil was hanged after being murdered. He said the aunt demanded that his body should be exhumed and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Following this, the Kotwali police exhumed the body from the Futa Mahal graveyard and sent it for post-mortem examination, Singh said, adding legal action will be taken based on the report.

