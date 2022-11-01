Left Menu

Class 10 student gang-rape: 3 more arrested in Gurugram

With this, the total number of arrests have gone up to five, police said on Tuesday.The three young men were produced before the court which remanded them in judicial custody earlier in the day, while the juvenile justice board sent the two minors to a correction home, they said.While accused Ashu 20 and Praveen 21 were arrested during the day on Monday, three others, Sohail 22 and the two minors, were arrested in the night.

01-11-2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three more accused, including two minors, have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a Class 10 student here. With this, the total number of arrests have gone up to five, police said on Tuesday.

The three young men were produced before the court which remanded them in judicial custody earlier in the day, while the juvenile justice board sent the two minors to a correction home, they said.

While accused Ashu (20) and Praveen (21) were arrested during the day on Monday, three others, Sohail (22) and the two minors, were arrested in the night. One of the boys studies in Class 10 while the other is a Class 11 student, they said.

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Sector 9 on Saturday noon.

Her mother alleged that she left the house at around 12.30 pm but did not return till late in the night. She was found in a bad state near their house the next morning.

''My daughter told me that her friend (a minor) and Sohail took her to a hotel on a motorcycle. There, they called Praveen, Ashu and another friend. All of them raped and then threatened to kill her if she narrated the incident to anyone,'' the mother said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against all five accused under sections 376-D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, Act on Sunday.

''We have nabbed all five accused. The three young men were remanded in judicial custody by a city court while the two minors were sent to a correction home in Faridabad,'' inspector Manoj Kumar, Sector 9 A police station SHO, said.

