Cops, villagers injured in clash at NTPC Dadri during protest; 12 held, 100 booked

Around a dozen people were taken into custody on Tuesday night, hours after a clash between a group of protesters and police personnel outside the NTPC site in Greater Noida, officials said.

Mild force and water cannons were used to disperse the crowd of protesters, who had gathered outside the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) campus in Dadri as part of a protest to seek increased compensation in lieu of the land of villagers that was acquired by the government in the past, they said.

The clash broke out at a time when President Droupadi Murmu, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also in Greater Noida to participate in a programme.

Sukhvir Pehelwan alias Sukhvir Khalifa, who led around 500 protesters, including women, from nearby 24 villages, claimed that around a dozen people had suffered injuries in the action by police and paramilitary security personnel.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma told PTI that three police personnel sustained head injuries during the clash.

The protest turned violent and suddenly the protesters tried to enter inside the plant. They attempted to prevent the normal functioning of the plant and disrupt power supply, Verma said.

''In view of this, the police force and CISF personnel on duty at the plant resorted to mild force and use of water cannon to disperse the crowd. However, the crowd grew further aggressive and started pelting security personnel with stones," he claimed.

On the basis of a complaint from a senior NTPC official, an FIR is being lodged, the officer said.

According to police officials, around 100 people, including 55 named, have been accused of violence, rioting, obstructing government officials' from discharging their duties, among other charges.

By Tuesday night, 12 people who were allegedly involved in the protest had been taken into custody by the local police while further legal proceedings were being carried out, a police official said.

Meanwhile, NTPC said it was examining the demands of the protestors according to its policies and rules.

"Due to non-availability of vacancies it is not possible to provide permanent employment. In order to increase employment, skill development programmes through CSR initiatives are among top priorities for the youth of affected villages in Dadri area," the NTPC said in a statement.

''NTPC Dadri is taking steps for holistic development of nearby villages with emphasis on education, health, infrastructure development and skill development and will continue to do so," it added.

