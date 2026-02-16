Vandalism Shakes Mosque in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvananigiri District
A mosque in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvananigiri district was vandalized, with damages to fans and windows. Police are investigating if this was an attempt to disturb communal harmony or an act by individuals in an inebriated state. A case has been registered, and inquiries are underway.
In a concerning incident, alleged vandalism has been reported at a mosque in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvananigiri district, authorities stated on Monday.
The mosque, located in Jalalpur village, Bommalaramaram mandal, was found with damaged fans and windows, raising alarms among worshippers.
Police have registered an FIR and are investigating whether the act was driven by intentions to disrupt communal harmony or was merely a consequence of individuals under the influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
