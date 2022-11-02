Left Menu

Adopt 'swadeshi' for self-reliant India: HP Governor

Himachal Pradesh Governor R V Arlekar on Tuesday called upon the people of the state to adopt swadeshi in every walks of life for the creation of a self-reliant India.At a discussion on the Role of mathematician Radhanath Sikdar in Indias Freedom Struggle, he said, We have the ability to guide the whole world while moving ahead on the path of Indias rich tradition and knowledge.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 02-11-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 00:01 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@rajendraarlekar)
Himachal Pradesh Governor R V Arlekar on Tuesday called upon the people of the state to adopt 'swadeshi' in every walks of life for the creation of a self-reliant India.

At a discussion on the 'Role of mathematician Radhanath Sikdar in India's Freedom Struggle', he said, ''We have the ability to guide the whole world while moving ahead on the path of India's rich tradition and knowledge. It is necessary that we awaken ourselves.'' On the occasion, a short film on the life and works of Radhanath Sikdar, who measured the height of Mount Everest, was also screened.

The governor felicitated seven mountaineers of Himachal Pradesh who scaled Mount Everest. ITBP DIG Prem Singh and BSF Assistant Commandant Ravi Kant Negi attended the event.

Dr Anil D. Sahasrabuddhe, former president of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), delivered a keynote address on the contribution of great Indian personalities in the field of science.

