Left Menu

BYJU'S drops plan to relocate 140 staff from Kerala; announces biz expansion, 600 hiring in state

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:47 IST
BYJU'S drops plan to relocate 140 staff from Kerala; announces biz expansion, 600 hiring in state
  • Country:
  • India

BYJU'S has rolled back the decision to relocate 140 employees at one of its offices in Kerala after founder Byju Raveendran's meeting with chief minister P Vijayan and announced plans to hire 600 people in the state.

The edtech major gave an option to all its 140 staff working at TVM product development centre in Thiruvananthapuram to relocate to Bengaluru as it was planning to shut down the Thiruvananthapuram office as part of its cost optimisation strategy.

All these employees were also offered an assured path to return to BYJU'S in case they are unable to find a job in the next 12 months.

However, after BYJU'S founder Byju Raveendran's meeting with the state chief minister, the company has now reversed the decision and decided to expand operation in the state.

''Following a detailed discussion between the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri P. Vijayan and Byju Raveendran, Founder of BYJU'S, we have decided to continue operations of our TVM product development centre. As a result, our 140 associates will continue to operate from this centre. Byju Raveendran, who is from Kerala, reiterates his commitment to the state and the leadership team of BYJU’S, under his guidance, will pursue a growth strategy in the state,'' the company said.

The company has around 3,000 people employed in Kerala.

''BYJU'S also remains committed to its investments in Kerala. It will add three more offices in the state in this financial year, taking the total number to 14 and increasing the number of employees in Kerala from 3,000 to nearly 3,600,'' the statement said.

Edtech major has recently announced laying off 2,500 people from the company due to their job redundancy and duplication in roles. The company has also said that it will hire 10,000 new employees across the globe and 50 per cent of the total new hiring will be done in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022