Lorho Pfoze launches stroke centre certification programme

With an aim to ensure better service for stroke patients, the World Stroke Organization (WSO) and National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and Healthcare providers (NABH) have tied up to launch a stroke certification programme. The joint certification programme was launched at the National Stroke Summit 2022 here.

The programme is expected to improve quality of services provided at stroke centres in the country where on an average, at least one person dies every four minutes due to stroke, industry chamber FICCI said in a statement. Stroke or brain attack is one of the leading causes of death and disability in India. Each year 1.8 million new stroke cases occur in the country and every 40 seconds one Indian suffers a stroke, the statement said. Lorho Pfoze, a doctor and a Member of Parliament from Manipur, who is and also a member of Standing Committee of Parliament on Health and Family Welfare, launched the stroke centre certification programme, a joint initiative of WSO and NABH, it stated.

The National Stroke Summit was organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on November 1, 2022. Pfoze, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that his father died of brain stroke after suffering for 10 years and he could feel the pain of victims' family members. Assuring the audience at the National Stroke Summit 2022 to take up the issue with the central government, he suggested FICCI to prepare a detailed report on the learnings of this summit and make a representation to the government with the recommendations.

Sheila Martins, President of WSO, said that the WSO's mission is to reduce the global burden of stroke through more effective prevention, better treatment, and long-term support. She shared the experience of Brazil and other South American countries in improving the stroke care services through WSO stroke centre certification programme.

She also stated that implementation of WSO and NABH joint certification programme in India will promote high quality stroke care. Prof Martins aims to implement globally focusing on low- and middle-income countries. Representing government's views, Atul Mohan Kochhar, CEO of NABH, mentioned that the rapidly increasing number of stroke centres can lead to compromise in the quality of stroke care if guidelines and protocols are not followed. NABH will work closely with WSO and the experts from India to set standards for stroke centre certification.

Though brain stroke is a preventable and treatable disease, however, owing to lack of awareness and healthcare facilities, increasing number of people are dying or getting disable, it stated.

