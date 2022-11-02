MBBS students of govt colleges need not pay Rs 10 lakh bond amount: Haryana CM

No student will have to deposit the Rs 10 lakh bond amount at the time of admission for MBBS in government colleges, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

The announcement came on a day MBBS students at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak held a protest against the policy that mandated the students to pay the bond fee during admission.

The decision to provide the relaxation to government college students was taken during a review meeting.

''The chief minister, while giving a big relief to the students, decided that no student will have to pay the bond amount which comes to around Rs 10 lakh at the time of admission to MBBS courses in government medical colleges of the state,'' an official statement said.

They will instead have to sign a bond-cum-loan agreement of the amount with the college and the bank concerned, it said.

''If the MBBS/MD passouts wish to join the state government and serve for seven years, the government will finance the bond amount.

''But candidates who do not want to join government services in Haryana will have to pay the amount themselves,'' the statement said.

The bachelor's degrees of such students will be issued only after the candidates have met all the financial liabilities, it said.

The government said it has taken such a measure to encourage students to serve in government hospitals after their studies.

Earlier, the Khattar-led government had said only those candidates who deposit the bond fee according to the policy introduced in November 2020 will be considered for admission to MBBS course in government medical colleges from the coming academic session.

During the meeting, the chief minister also said the government has increased MBBS seats and will continue to do so in order to meet shortage of doctors.

The government aims to achieve the target of one doctor for every 1,000 people set by the World Health Organisation, he said.

Speaking about development in the medical sector, Khattar said, ''In 2014, there were only seven medical colleges in the state and MBBS seats were only 700. During our tenure, six colleges have been opened and the number of MBBS seats has increased to 1,735.'' PTI SUN CJ CJ

