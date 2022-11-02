Protecting investors' interest our top priority: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh is aiming at becoming a one-trillion dollar economy and protecting investors' interests is the top priority for the government, the state's industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta said on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh is soon going to come up with a new industrial policy also to attract global investors, the minister said in a programme organised by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

''Uttar Pradesh is now moving towards becoming 'Uttam Pradesh' (the best state). All the departments are working unitedly to make UP one trillion-dollar economy. Soon the new industrial policy is going to be implemented, which will attract the whole world for investment," Gupta said.

The state received investment assurances worth Rs 80,224 crore this year and a 'Global Investor Summit' is being organised in Lucknow in February 2023 through which an investment target of Rs 10 lakh crore has been set, according to a statement from the minister's office.

''The landscape of the state has changed. Protecting and facilitating the interest of investors is our top priority,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)