PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 11:19 IST
Govt not serious about tackling monstrous problem: Varun Gandhi on worsening air quality in Delhi
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
With the air quality in Delhi-NCT worsening, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday questioned lack of ''concern and coordination'' among multiple government agencies in tackling the crisis.

Neither government nor people are serious about this monstrous problem, he said in tweets, claiming that hospitals are full of patients with breathing, heart and lung problems.

''Eight out of 10 children in Delhi-NCR have respiratory problems. After years of discussions, why is there a continuing lack of concern/coordination between multiple government entities,'' he asked.

Gandhi wondered if the cost of solving the problem is higher than lifetime respiratory care for 46 million people.

With the air quality deteriorating, the BJP and the AAP, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab where incidents of stubble burning have shot up, have blamed each other for the annual crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

