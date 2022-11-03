Renovate and open Basti Vikas Kendra in Khichripur: Sisodia to officials

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday directed officials to renovate the Basti Vikas Kendra at Khichripur here and open it for public use within a week.

Basti Vikas Kendras have been set up by the Delhi government in various slum clusters with an aim to provide space for various social events as well as facilities for the people living in localities nearby. The deputy chief minister inspected the facility in Khichripur and found that it had been closed for a long time and locals were not able to utilise it. ''In this regard, officials have been directed to renovate the facility, make all necessary repairs and open it for the use of the general public within a week,'' Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)