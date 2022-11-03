Left Menu

Kerala Guv rejects Left govt's recommendation, appoints new Tech varsity VC

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:28 IST
Kerala Guv rejects Left govt's recommendation, appoints new Tech varsity VC
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, using his powers as chancellor of the universities in the state, on Thursday appointed Prof (Dr) Ciza Thomas as Vice Chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University here pending appointment of a regular VC.

The Governor made the appointment of Thomas, who is senior joint director of the Directorate of Technical Education, as VC by rejecting the Left government's recommendation to hand over the responsibility to state higher education principal secretary Ishita Roy IAS till a regular VC is appointed to the top post of the Technological University, official sources said.

In a notification issued this evening, the Raj Bhavan said Thomas shall exercise the powers and perform the duties of the VC Technological University with immediate effect, in addition to her normal duties, until further orders.

The measure was necessitated following a recent Supreme Court order quashing the appointment of Dr Rajasree MS as the Vice-Chancellor of University, terming it bad in law and contrary to UGC regulations. In its order last month, the SC had said, as per University Grants Commission, the search committee constituted by the state should have recommended a panel of not less than three suitable persons among eminent people in the field of engineering science to the Chancellor but instead it sent only the name of Dr Rajasree MS.

Armed with the Apex Court order, the Governor recently sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state, kicking up a political as well as legal battle in the southern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022