IIM-Ahmedabad releases revamped logo, to reconstruct parts of old campus

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Thursday unveiled a new logo that retains the existing Sanskrit inscription and reflects its unique identity while retaining its legacy even as the top business school decided to reconstruct some buildings in the old campus.

A few months ago, a controversy had erupted over change in the logo by the premier management institute of the country as it had decided to drop the Sanskrit shloka from it.

"The IIMA Board of Governors has taken two decisions which includes the launch of a redesigned website along with a refreshed logo and a go-ahead on the reconstruction of some parts of the old campus," the IIM-A said in a statement.

The refurbished logo recognises the unique identity of the top business school, it said.

"For a digital-first world, the refreshed logo has 'IIMA' as a single wordmark which is a recognition of the unique identity of the Indian Institute Management of Ahmedabad as an institute of national importance that is built on the association with this city since its inception," said the statement.

The Sanskrit shloka remains an integral part of the logo, it said.

"The Sanskrit inscription Vidya Viniyogadvikasa (development through the distribution or application of knowledge) continues to be an integral part of the logo. The logo also has refreshed the 'jali' work with clear and bold lines and curves in navy blue, which, while retaining the original aesthetics of the logo art, makes it digitally discernible on any device and adaptable to all formats," said the institute.

"The refreshed logo is making it more bold, while retaining its legacy," IIM-A director Errol D'Souza told reporters.

The second decision of the IIM-A Board pertains to the reconstruction of some buildings in the old campus.

''The institute takes pride of its antecedents and the rich legacy, including the iconic architecture, which were all pivotal in its growth into a premier world-class institution. However, over time, some of the buildings have been facing structural damage, deterioration and have become uninhabitable, posing a safety concern for the campus's residents,'' said the statement.

The reconstruction plan is aimed at ensuring the safety of campus residents and expansion of infrastructure, said the director.

"The reconstruction is guided by the twin objective of ensuring the safety of residents on campus and facilitate the expansion of the campus infrastructure as part of the institute's growth goals," D'Souza added.

An earlier decision of the IIM-A of bringing down some of the iconic blocks designed by renowned architect Louis Kahn and reconstructing them had also led to a debate. However, the IIM-A has said dorms will be remodelled in line with the Louis Kahn heritage and keeping in mind the functional needs of current and future residents of the campus.

The institute has also redesigned its website.

''As the IIMA and its ethos shapes and adapts to global shifts, the institute felt the need to re-envision the website and renew its visual identity, which is represented by its logo. The new website embodies the IIMA brand philosophy of 'Simple, Bold, and Global'," it said.

"After consulting with and incorporating feedback from relevant stakeholders, the logo refresh work was also completed. The refreshed logo aims to convey a more vivid and vibrant brand identity while retaining all the elements of the existing logo that evoke and channel trust, authenticity, and legacy by emphasising a strong connection to Indian culture," the IIMA Board of Governors was quoted as saying in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)