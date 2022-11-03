Left Menu

Resident doctors oppose removal of marshals, bouncers from Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi

So, we humbly request you to kindly reinstate marshalsbouncers, which will provide a safe environment for our working resident doctors, it wrote to the hospital director.On the instructions of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, services of marshals and bouncers were withdrawn from Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals from November 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 21:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospital has opposed the recent move of withdrawing security marshals and bouncers from the hospital campus.

In a letter to the hospital's Director on Thursday, it said assault on resident doctors is increasing day by day and trimming the workforce of hospital security will make it worse.

Some doctors of the association said that if bouncers are removed then there should be deployment of CISF or any other force as withdrawing the bouncers will put their lives at risk.

''The Resident Doctors' Association strongly opposes the decision of temporarily terminating security marshals/bouncers deployed in our institution,'' the RDA said.

''This notice has created a state of panic among the resident doctors who are working hard day and night to take care of patients. Resident doctors working in emergency and in other vulnerable areas are in constant threat of becoming a victim of an assault. So, we humbly request you to kindly reinstate marshals/bouncers, which will provide a safe environment for our working resident doctors,'' it wrote to the hospital director.

On the instructions of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, services of marshals and bouncers were withdrawn from Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals from November 1.

