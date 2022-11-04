Left Menu

TMC MLA removed as chairman of Nadia's primary school council

PTI | Krishnanagar | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:41 IST
TMC MLA Bimalendu Sinha Roy was removed from the post of the chairman of Nadia's District Primary School Council, according to a notification.

The district magistrate would remain in charge of the post until further order, the notification issued on Thursday said.

''I have told to initiate the process on the issue,'' district magistrate Shashank Shetty said on Friday.

Roy, the MLA of Karimpur, has received several accolades as a teacher, including Siksha Ratna.

Though the order stated no reason for his removal, sources said the administration acted on allegations that he took bribes for transfer of teachers.

Also, some school inspectors had complained that he used to misbehave with them, the sources said.

Sources close to Roy dismissed the allegations, stating that some irregularities happened before he was appointed to the post.

