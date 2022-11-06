Left Menu

UCC to be implemented in Himachal if BJP comes back to power: Amit Shah

She will ride to school in the morning and also help you bring vegetables home in the evening, the home minister said.During an election rally at Nagrota in Kangra district earlier in the day, Shah claimed that the BJP will win both the lower and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh.

PTI | Jaswan-Pragpur | Updated: 06-11-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 15:39 IST
UCC to be implemented in Himachal if BJP comes back to power: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh if the Jai Ram Thakur government comes back to power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Addressing his second election rally of the day here, the BJP leader also promised to look into irregularities in the salary system of government employees if voted back to power.

''If you elect the Jairam Thakur government, I promise you that the common civil code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh. No one can stop that,'' he said.

Apart from implementing the UCC, the BJP in its election manifesto for the hill state has also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, new educational institutions and sops for various segments.

Urging women to encourage their daughters to study at least up to Class 12, Shah said the government will gift their two-wheelers. ''She will ride to school in the morning and also help you bring vegetables home in the evening,'' the home minister said.

During an election rally at Nagrota in Kangra district earlier in the day, Shah claimed that the BJP will win both the lower and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh. Traditionally, the Congress has been a strong contender in the upper parts of the state.

He also took a swipe at the poll guarantees given by the Congress in its manifesto, saying the people of Himachal Pradesh will not believe in that party's poll guarantees.

The home minister has been holding a series of rallies on Sunday in the state, which is going to polls on November 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022