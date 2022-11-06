Left Menu

Sikh pilgrims depart for Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary at Nanakana Sahib

Different jathas groups of Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to be part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Nanakana Sahib on November 8, officials said.A total of 2,418 pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan, they said.Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member Manjit Singh said although events were being organised across the world to celebrate Parkash Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev, being part of the birth celebrations at his birthplace Nankana Sahib is great fortune for pilgrims.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 06-11-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 19:42 IST
Sikh pilgrims depart for Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary at Nanakana Sahib
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Different 'jathas' (groups) of Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to be part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Nanakana Sahib on November 8, officials said.

A total of 2,418 pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan, they said.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member Manjit Singh said although events were being organised across the world to celebrate 'Parkash Gurpurb' of Guru Nanak Dev, being part of the birth celebrations at his birthplace (Nankana Sahib) is great fortune for pilgrims. Another SGPC official said the pilgrims will also visit other historical Sikh shrines in Pakistan. He said on November 7, the 'jatha' of pilgrims will pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Mandi Chuharkhana (Sheikhupura). On November 8, the 'jatha' will participate in the 'Parkash Gurpurb' celebrations at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, he said. On November 9, the pilgrims will depart for Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal and after staying there on November 10, they will reach Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on November 11, the official said. On November 13, the 'jatha' will visit Gurdwara Sri Rorhi Sahib, Eminabad, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, and will return to Dehra Sahib, Lahore, he said. On November 14, the 'jatha' will stay at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, from where it will return to India on November 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022