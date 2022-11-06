MP: Scolded over bursting of crackers by principal and school teacher, teenage boy hangs self

A 16-year-old student committed suicide allegedly after he was scolded and punished by the principal and the class teacher over the bursting of crackers on the premises of a private institute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Sunday. A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the principal and the class teacher, an official said. Police officer Ramesh Shakya said some students had burst crackers in a private higher secondary school in Tekanpur area on November 3, following which the principal and class teacher scolded the class 12 student. According to the complaint, they detained the teenager for about an hour after school hours and warned him of expulsion from the institute on Thursday, he said. On reaching home, he allegedly hanged himself, the police officer said.

A case of abetment of suicide was registered against the principal and the class teacher. Further investigation is underway.

Nobody is arrested so far, he said.

