Notification to regularise sanitary workers issued: K'taka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said a notification to regularise the service of 11,136 sanitary workers has been issued and steps would be taken to consider other such workers in the second and third stages in Bengaluru and others working outside the city.

"The government decided to regularise the services of sanitation workers as per recommendation of a committee constituted to study it. The welfare of Dalits and oppressed classes has been the main motto of our government," Bommai said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Ambedkar Bhavan in Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency here. Bommai said the risk fund of the sanitary workers has been hiked.

