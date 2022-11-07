BJP committed to women empowerment: Himachal BJP leader Payal Vaidya

The BJP is committed to women empowerment and is sensitive to their concerns. This is reflected in the 'Stree Sankalp Patra', vice president of the party's Himachal Pradesh unit Payal Vaidya said on Monday.

The state government has been running a series of schemes for women and the dedicated party manifesto for female voters released on Sunday reiterated this commitment towards them, she said.

''What we say, we deliver,'' Vaidya told reporters here.

The 'Stree Sankalp Patra' promises 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and educational institutions. It also mentions increasing financial support under Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana to Rs 51,000 from the existing Rs 31,000.

The manifesto lays special emphasis on female students. The BJP has promised bicycles for students of classes 6 to 12 and scooties for those pursuing higher education. Besides, the party has assured building two hostels for women in all 12 districts of the state for those pursuing higher education.

''Top 5,000 ranked government school female students of class 12 will be awarded a scholarship amount of Rs 2,500 per month throughout their graduation course,'' Vaidya said.

The BJP leader said, if voted back to power, pregnant women will be given Rs 25,000 to ensure better treatment and care. ''A corpus fund of Rs 500 crore will be set aside for granting interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs to build homestays,'' she said.

Citing the dedicated women manifesto, Vaidya also promised three free LPG cylinders to women from poor households through the new Devi Annapoorna Yojana.

The BJP will also set up a system to ease fodder procurement and disbursement through fair-price shops. ''Besides, Stree Shakti cards will be provided to all women for treatment of ailments that are not currently covered under HIMCARE,'' she said.

The BJP leader said her party was confident of retaining the government in the hill state based on the all-round development work carried out by the current dispensation.

