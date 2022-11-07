Left Menu

People of Punjab, Bengal took lead in fight against British rule: Mamata

The people of Punjab fight and work for the nation. I salute the state of Punjab and its people, she said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:53 IST
People of Punjab, Bengal took lead in fight against British rule: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said people from Punjab and West Bengal had taken the lead in the fight against British rule.

The CM, participating in a ceremony to commemorate the 553rd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak at Shahid Minar Grounds, noted that Punjabis and Bengalis share a deep bond.

''If you go to Andaman Cellular jail and see the list of people who fought against British rule, you will see that people from Punjab and Bengal had taken the lead in the fight against British rule.

Sikhism has many followers in Punjab.

''Punjab and West Bengal have a lot of things in common and share a deep bond. The people of Punjab fight and work for the nation. I salute the state of Punjab and its people,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022