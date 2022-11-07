People of Punjab, Bengal took lead in fight against British rule: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said people from Punjab and West Bengal had taken the lead in the fight against British rule.

The CM, participating in a ceremony to commemorate the 553rd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak at Shahid Minar Grounds, noted that Punjabis and Bengalis share a deep bond.

''If you go to Andaman Cellular jail and see the list of people who fought against British rule, you will see that people from Punjab and Bengal had taken the lead in the fight against British rule.

Sikhism has many followers in Punjab.

''Punjab and West Bengal have a lot of things in common and share a deep bond. The people of Punjab fight and work for the nation. I salute the state of Punjab and its people,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)