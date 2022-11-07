Left Menu

AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam to stage protest on Tuesday against 'caste-based violence'

AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam will stage a protest in Delhi on Tuesday against caste-based violence in the country.Gautam, who resigned as a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party AAP government in the national capital last month after a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event, said he will also submit a memorandum to the Centre regarding caste-based violence.The number of incidents of caste-based violence and suicide has increased across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AdvRajendraPal)
AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam will stage a protest in Delhi on Tuesday against ''caste-based violence'' in the country.

Gautam, who resigned as a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital last month after a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event, said he will also submit a memorandum to the Centre regarding caste-based violence.

''The number of incidents of caste-based violence and suicide has increased across the country. Those who are supposed to take action in such matters are silent. How long will this go on? This has to stop at some point,'' he said.

Gautam said his protest will be for seeking justice for those who lost their lives due to caste-based violence and those who committed suicide due to ''caste oppression''.

Gautam resigned as Delhi's social welfare minister on October 9 in the wake of the controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event where hundreds of people took oaths to convert to Buddhism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

