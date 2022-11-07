Left Menu

Teen dies by suicide in Delhi's Najafgarh

A 13-year-old boy died after hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Najafgarh, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday when his parents had gone out for marketing, they said.The exact cause of his death is being probed, police said.According to police, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan and was wearing his mothers clothes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:28 IST
Teen dies by suicide in Delhi's Najafgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy died after hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Najafgarh, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday when his parents had gone out for marketing, they said.

The exact cause of his death is being probed, police said.

According to police, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan and was wearing his mother's clothes. A post-mortem was conducted and electronic gadgets have been seized for analysis, police said, adding inquest proceedings are going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
3
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022