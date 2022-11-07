Teen dies by suicide in Delhi's Najafgarh

A 13-year-old boy died after hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Najafgarh, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday when his parents had gone out for marketing, they said.

The exact cause of his death is being probed, police said.

According to police, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan and was wearing his mother's clothes. A post-mortem was conducted and electronic gadgets have been seized for analysis, police said, adding inquest proceedings are going on.

