Why Clinical Researcher Is One of the Best Careers

The life sciences sector in the UK is one of the most exciting sectors to work in, especially as we continue to search for treatment for COVID-19. A turnover of £88.9 billion will be reported in 2020 for the life sciences sector in the UK alone, making it one of the most lucrative industries. In the age of ever-advancing technologies, working in life sciences and pharmaceuticals gives one the chance to participate in one of the country's most dynamic industries. They bring with them the opportunity to explore everything from medicine to the structure of the human body.

Clinical research, and clinical trials, are integral steps in developing new medicines. Clinical trial solutions fall under this category. GPs, clinics, and hospitals can distribute new medicines safely through clinical research and clinical trials to the thousands of patients admitted to A&E every day, along with the vast number of patients receiving health services in other ways. In addition to being a varied and interesting job, it also plays a vital role in healthcare systems around the globe.

Here are four reasons why clinical research makes for a rewarding career for those interested or already working in it.

Image Credit: Louis Reed on Unsplash

A Varying Role

If you are someone who enjoys variety and challenge, the sector is a good fit for you. In clinical research, every day is different. You will not only set up, monitor, and close clinical studies but travel to various research areas, write reports, attend meetings in the office, and meet hundreds of people, whether they are part of the trials or within various companies. You will also manage investigators and the priorities of studies, which can prove challenging and lead to careers in Project Management, Clinical Operations, and other fields. This kind of role is what you make of it.

Make a Difference in People's Lives

The difference between saving a life and improving it can be made by clinical research. Vaccines for COVID-19 are just a few of the new drugs and medicines being tested in clinical trials; they also tackle diseases like heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis, neurological disorders like Alzheimer's, and cancer, which were previously considered incurable. You will be able to share your work with other scientists so they can study your research and make their own breakthroughs, even if yours doesn't result in a breakthrough immediately. Researchers did not have to start from scratch when developing COVID-19 vaccines, which is why they were completed so quickly.

Whether curing patients in new ways or combating antibiotic resistance that is becoming increasingly prevalent, particularly given that no new antibiotics have been discovered since 1984, you will undoubtedly make a difference in people's lives if you pursue a career in clinical research.

Image Credit: Scott Graham on Unsplash

Lots of Investment goes into the Life Science Sector

With the continuous increase of investment in the clinical research sector, many opportunities and trials are opening up, making now a great time to get involved in this industry. The National Institute for Health Research Network saw a massive 16% turnout increase in 2019, with 870,000 people taking part in clinical research studies. The NHS Research Network, which includes biotechnology, pharma, and social care companies in addition to universities and hospitals, has also seen growth in 2017. The NIHR has invested over £1 billion in more than 1,500 UK-based projects during the last five years alone. In addition, the organization has continued to support high-quality NHS research with record-breaking 2,194 new studies taking place and a significant focus on children's research studies and mental health research.

A tremendous investment has also been seen in the US within the last two years. Around $70 billion in public National Institutes of Health and private equity capital was contributed to life sciences in 2020. 2021 saw a record $78 billion in 2021 invests, with 2022 set to go even further.

Image Credit: Louis Reed on Unsplash

Use Your Science Degree in the Right Way

A career in clinical research is not only gratifying but also challenging. Establishing how safe and functional drugs, devices, and diagnostic products are falls onto the responsibilities of those working in clinical research--a highly demanding role. As a Clinical Research Associate, the initial steps may be a little tricky. Still, the information will give you a firm understanding of business while keeping your scientific ties and allowing you to push boundaries and create or test new items.

A career in clinical research is perfect for ambitious and intelligent science graduates. If you have a degree relating to science, bio-medicine, nursing, or pharmacy, this could be the job for you.

