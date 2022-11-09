Left Menu

Protest held at Delhi University to demand regularisation of ad-hoc, temporary teachers

Several Delhi University teachers staged a protest on Wednesday demanding regularisation of ad-hoc and temporary teachers. The protest organised at the DUs Arts faculty was organised by the Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers Association AADTA, AAPs teachers wing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:00 IST
Several Delhi University teachers staged a protest on Wednesday demanding regularisation of ad-hoc and temporary teachers. The protest organised at the DU's Arts faculty was organised by the Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers' Association (AADTA), AAP's teachers' wing. The DU currently has over 4,200 ad-hoc teachers in 66 colleges.

Teachers have been protesting for several months demanding that all ad-hoc and temporary teachers in the university be absorbed for regular duties.

Holding placards, teachers raised slogans and demanded that the displacement of teachers should be stopped.

In a statement, AADTA said it stands in solidarity with thousands of ad-hoc teachers who are having ''sleepless nights despite contributing their blood and soil for the excellence of DU''.

''Our AC (Academic Council) and EC (Executive Council) members have raised the voice for absorption in every meeting of EC and AC, sat in the well of the houses to press for it but the administrations remained brazen in their proclamation of the displacements in case of interviews,'' the body said.

AADTA expressed its firm commitment to intensify the struggle for the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers. ''We are committed to resisting this mindset and scheming for displacements with our firm support to DUTA resolution for absorption,'' the statement read.

