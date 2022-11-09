Left Menu

Madrasas in Assam told to provide info on location, teachers to state govt by Dec 1: Senior cop

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:33 IST
Madrasas in Assam told to provide info on location, teachers to state govt by Dec 1: Senior cop
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madrasas in Assam have been asked to provide all information about their institutes, including location and profile of teachers employed, to the state government by December 1, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The December 1 deadline was set on Wednesday at a meeting of Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, director of secondary education Mamata Hojai, other government officials and representatives of madrasas, the official said.

''The madrasas will have to furnish the details to the directorate for secondary education via organisations under which they operate,'' the official said.

Several madrasas in the state came under scanner after teachers employed in these institutions were arrested in the state earlier this year for their alleged links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Altogether 47 people, including the teachers, have been arrested in the state this year for suspected links with fundamentalist organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022