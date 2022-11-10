Left Menu

India on the rise as never before, on way to reclaim past glory: VP Dhankhar

India is on the rise as never before and is on the way to reclaim the glory it had enjoyed ages ago, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday.He was addressing a gathering at the opening ceremony of a three-day conference on Infrastructure, Information and Innovation for Building New Bharat as part of the centenary celebrations of the Delhi University.I congratulate the Delhi University for completing 100 years.

Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
India is on the rise as never before and is on the way to ''reclaim the glory'' it had enjoyed ages ago, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday.

He was addressing a gathering at the opening ceremony of a three-day conference on 'Infrastructure, Information and Innovation for Building New Bharat' as part of the centenary celebrations of the Delhi University.

''I congratulate the Delhi University for completing 100 years. It is a milestone in the journey of any organisation,'' he said.

The vice president said India is ''on the rise as never before'' and the rise of the country is ''unstoppable''.

''We have now more unicorns than in China. Our youngsters are doing miracles. All of this has taken place because there has been a transformation in policy ecosystem. All efforts are being made to ensure that everyone should be able to exploit his or her talent to the optimum level,'' Dhankhar said.

And, this means, ''we are on the way to reclaim the glory'' India enjoyed ages ago, he asserted.

The conference is being hosted by the Delhi University.

DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said, ''DU has completed 100 years of successful and accomplished journey, and India completed 75 years since Independence. From three colleges which were established before the setting up of DU (in 1922), now it has 90 colleges.'' PTI VA KND SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

