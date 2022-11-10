Left Menu

Kasani Gnaneswar takes over as TDP president in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-11-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 16:55 IST
Kasani Gnaneswar takes over as TDP president in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Former MLC Kasani Gnaneswar on Thursday took over as the president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana.

Gnaneswar assumed the responsibility in the presence of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu at an event held at NTR Bhavan, party headquarters here.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said it was TDP which laid the foundation for the great progress being witnessed in Hyderabad today, especially in IT sector.

The TDP government, in 1990s and early 2000s, established a number of reputed institutions like the Indian School of Business (ISB), NALSAR (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research), IT towers, engineering colleges and also schools, ushering in knowledge economy in Hyderabad, he said.

He also said the TDP took major steps in irrigation and other sectors, besides working for the welfare of backward classes.

Gnaneshwar, a leader belonging to the backward classes, had served as MLC and as Chairman of Ranga Reddy district Zilla Parishad in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022