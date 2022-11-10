Left Menu

Jamaat-e-Islami properties worth Rs 2.58 cr sealed in J-K's Shopian

The properties of Jamaat-e-Islami JeI in Shopian are the first to be notified in a series of properties belonging to the banned group in other districts of JK, the spokesman said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:01 IST
Jamaat-e-Islami properties worth Rs 2.58 cr sealed in J-K's Shopian
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday sealed nine properties worth more than Rs 2.58 crore belonging to banned terrorist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) said.

''Today in Shopian district, properties at nine locations worth Rs 2,58,03,333 after being notified by district magistrate on the recommendation of SIA have been sealed with restrictions on usage and entry,'' a spokesman of the SIA said. The spokesman said the properties were sealed as part of efforts to choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India's sovereignty.

''These premises/structures have been sealed and entry and usage have been prohibited. Besides, “red entry” to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records,'' he added. The sealed properties include nearly half a hectare of land and some school buildings. The properties of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Shopian are the first to be notified in a series of properties belonging to the banned group in other districts of J&K, the spokesman said. He said Shopain has a lot of significance vis-a-vis JeI. ''Saadu-din Tarabali and Gh. Ahmad Ahrar were the first to organize an Ijtima (religious gathering) at Badami Bagh Shopian in 1942 well before the first all India Ijtima of Jamaat-e- Islami at Pathankot in 1945. Pertinently, Amir-i-Jamaat Abdul Hamid Ganaie also hails from Shopian district,'' he said. The spokesman said as many as 188 JeI properties across the UT of J&K are to be notified. ''SIA has preliminarily identified numerous properties purchased or acquired by JeI worth hundreds of crores of rupees,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022