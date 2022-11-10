Left Menu

Scuffle between two groups of students in JNU; 2 injured

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 21:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A scuffle broke out between two groups of students on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Thursday, leaving two students injured, sources said.

The scuffle near the Narmada Hostel was a fallout of events that unfolded at a birthday party a day before, they said.

Police said two students were injured in Thursday's scuffle, while university sources claimed only one student suffered injuries.

A few purported video clips were circulated on social media that showed some students with sticks running on the campus.

In one of the videos, masked students were seen with sticks. One of the students was wearing JNU sweatshirt. Police said they will verify the authenticity of the videos circulating on social media.

Both university sources and the police said no political groups were involved in the fight.

The university administration has sought a report from its security officials and action will be taken accordingly, the sources told PTI.

''The fight between the two groups was due to an incident at a birthday party yesterday. A guy slapped a woman at the party. Following which, the guy along with his friends were attacked by some friends of the woman today. In the incident, a student suffered injuries,'' one of the university sources said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, ''Today at about 5 pm, a PCR call was received that students are fighting among each other in JNU near Narmada Hostel.'' On reaching the spot, it was revealed that there was a quarrel between two groups of JNU students over a personal issue which led to a fight among them.

''We have received two MLC (medico legal cases) so far. We have not received any complaint in this regard so far. As and when we receive it, necessary legal action will be taken,'' the officer said.

In recent years, the university has witnessed several instances of violence involving Left-affiliated student outfits and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). In April this year, two groups of students clashed at the Kaveri Hostel allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami.

On January 5, 2020, a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

