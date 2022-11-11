India marching ahead on path of economic growth and development: VP Dhankhar to Indian diaspora in Cambodia

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that India is marching ahead on the path of economic growth and development by following the mantra of ''reform, perform and transform,'' and the country is full of opportunities.

Dhankhar arrived in the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh on Friday to attend the ASEAN-India summit and the East Asia Summit.

Addressing the Indian diaspora on the first day of his visit to Cambodia, Dhankhar said that the two countries share rich traditions and culture and have centuries-old civilisational connect. ''Extremely delighted to be here with you all. Indeed a special occasion as India and Cambodia commemorate 70 years of diplomatic relations. This year is also the 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN relations with India-ASEAN friendship year,'' he said while addressing the gathering.

''Following the mantra of reform, perform and transform, we are marching ahead on the path of economic growth and development.

India is on the rise. India today has achieved the milestone of being the 5th largest economy in the world,'' he said, adding that with a diaspora of 32 million, ''we are truly going global''.

The country is full of opportunities, he said.

Dhankhar said that both India and Cambodia share the cultural heritage of Hinduism, Buddhism and the Pali-Sanskrit language.

Cambodians look at India as the revered land of Lord Buddha, just as we think of Cambodia as our civilisational sister and extended family, he said.

Today, Cambodia is an important interlocutor and partner in our 'Act East' policy and the ASEAN, he added.

During his visit, the vice president is scheduled to attend the ASEAN-India summit. He will also attend the East Asia Summit.

