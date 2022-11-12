Left Menu

IRBn personnel shot dead by colleague

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 12-11-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 14:40 IST
IRBn personnel shot dead by colleague
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) personnel deployed at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Doimukh, near here, shot dead one of his colleagues, police said on Saturday.

The accused, head constable of 2nd IRBn Diyun, Wangru Taidong fired two rounds with his service rifle at constable Chingri Momai, reportedly after a heated argument on Friday night, Doimukh police station officer-in-charge Inya Ete said.

Ete said Momai was rushed to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun, where he was declared brought dead by the on-duty doctors.

We are investigating the motive behind the shooting, Ete said while dismissing the theory that the accused was mentally unstable.

If he was not in a proper mental state, he should not have been in service, Ete said.

The OC said that a police team visited the site and seized the weapon along with two empty cases and 28 live rounds.

The body of the deceased has been kept at the mortuary of the RKM Hospital, here the OC said.

He said an inquest and post-mortem will be conducted.

Police said a case under Section 302 IPC (murder) has been registered in this connection and investigation started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022