Camp for promotion of digital life certificates for central govt pensioners organised in MP

As part of a nationwide campaign, the central government on Saturday organised a day-long camp in Madhya Pradesh for the promotion of digital life certificates for pensioners which will provide them relief from queuing up outside banks for hours.

The event was conducted in collaboration with State Bank of India (SBI) at its main branch in Bada in Gwalior, an official spokesperson said.

Senior officers of the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, including Under Secretary Rajesh Kumar and Senior Translation Officer Anil Kumar Koiri, explained that the aged pensioners had to queue up for hours outside banks to submit life certificates in physical forms earlier, but now they can deposit them at the click of a button from the comfort of their homes.

The department under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has launched the campaign for the promotion of digital life certificates for central government pensioners.

The face authentication technology was launched by Union minister Jitendra Singh.

''This is a milestone leap into the digital world taken by the department,'' the spokesperson said.

All the registered pensioners associations, pension disbursing banks, central ministries and CGHS centres had been directed to promote DLC and face authentication technique for giving life certificates by organising special camps for ''ease of living'' of pensioners, he said.

Pensioners participated in the campaign enthusiastically, the spokesperson said.

He said the pensioners were guided by the department officials on how to download the face authentication ‘Jeevan Pramaan App’ in their mobile phones and submit life certificates.

A life certificate is generated within 60 seconds and a link is sent on the registered mobile phone for download, he said.

In the process of submission of life certificates, details such as Aadhaar number, mobile number, pension payment order number, bank/post office account number are required the first time.

This facility is also available for state government employees, the spokesperson said.

