3-day Army wives literary fest begins in Jaipur

Poetry recitals, workshops, panel discussions and book launches were held on the first day.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-11-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 06:52 IST
A three-day Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Litfest 'Abhivyakti Season 2' began Saturday at Jawahar Kala Kendra where discussions on stories and poems written by the army wives were held.

Inaugurating the event, President of AWWA Archana Pande said the literary fest aims to showcase and promote the literary talents and artistic skills of Army wives to the world.

Addressing the gathering, she spoke on the role of AWWA in supporting Army wives in all their endeavours. Poetry recitals, workshops, panel discussions and book launches were held on the first day. Swapnil Pandey, author of 'Force Behind The Forces', held a panel discussion with war widows wherein the latter shared their inspiring and touching stories. Other sessions like 'Safarnama - Kaagaz Se Kitab Tak', 'Role of Army Wives as Role Models - Chhotey Kadam' and 'Kavyadhara-The Universe In Verse' were also held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

